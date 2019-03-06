Light Snow Expected After Thursday’s Morning Commute

There’s another chance for snow is in the forecast, but if you’re tired of the snow, it looks to be our only chance of the week! Light snow will move in just after the morning commute Thursday for the metro, but it may impact the morning drive for those in SW Iowa.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of central Iowa from Midnight until 6 PM on Thursday.

Most of the snow will fall during the late morning and early afternoon, but light snow is possible as late as the evening commute. Snowfall will gradually add up, unlike a couple of the previous systems that have hit central Iowa in the previous month. Snowfall amounts look to reach up to 3-5″ from Carroll and Des Moines to Ottumwa with 1-3″ from Pocahontas to Fort Dodge and Grinnell. Less than 1″ is expected over far northern Iowa.

Roads will become slick by lunch time and remain slippery through the evening commute. Friday brings warmer weather that will even start to melt the snow as highs rise into the middle 30s.