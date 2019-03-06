Six Iowa Nursing Home Employees Accused of Stealing Painkillers from Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Federal prosecutors are filing charges against six Iowa women accused of stealing drugs from residents at the nursing homes where they worked.

Prosecutors say they used their employment at nursing homes to steal painkillers including Oxycodon and Fentanyl from residents. Charges of "acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge" were filed against:

Arminda Cruickshank, 36, Calvin Community and Valley View Village nursing homes in Des Moines

Katie Howard, 31, University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Des Moines

Samantha Mills, 29, Des Moines

Alicia Swenson, 32, Carlisle Center for Wellness and Rehabilitation

Barbara Tindall, 47, Keosauqua Health Care Center and Savannah Heights in Mount Pleasant

Christine Weilbrenner, 30, The Bridges of Ankeny

Howard pleaded guilty to two counts in February. She will be sentenced in July. The five other suspects have all pleaded not guilty.