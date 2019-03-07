Black Tire Bicycle Company Reopens After Tornado Strike Last Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa-Black Tire Bicycle Company has resumed business on Main Street in Marshalltown.

The shop was out of business for 67 days last year after a tornado on July 19th tore the third floor from their building.

"The third floor actually collapsed in on itself,” said Matt Gerstandt, Black Tire Owner. "Thirty per cent of the roof was missing of the third floor, and water damage,because it was such a rainy wet fall and late summer.”

The store worked with insurance agents, and adjusters.

“We have the best insurance, the best agent, the best adjuster,” said Cassandra Gerstandt. “Our worries were quickly mitigated by them they were there every step of the way.”

After being out of business, they resumed operations in temporary quarters in the Marshalltown Mall. This week Black Tire Bicycle Company reopened in what looks like a brand new store.

“The moment we turned the open sign on and we unlocked the door, we just kind of stood back and find me take a breath out,” said Cassandra.

“Read your insurance policies, is number one, know what’s covered, and what isn’t,” said Matt. “Try to keep a level head as you can and all gets better in the end.”