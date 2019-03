Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In what should be a thrilling 3A state championship game at the Iowa boys basketball tourney, Oskaloosa will take on Norwalk.

Oskaloosa advanced by Winterset, 48-43. 5-star recruit Xavier Foster had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Indians.

Norwalk had a total team effort and 32 points from junior guard Bowen Born to come from behind against Clear Lake, 61-54. Born has 72 points in two tourney games.

In class 4A, Cedar Falls will face Dubuque Senior. Senior upset Waukee in overtime, 57-55.