Education Savings Account Bill Meets Opposition By Church Group

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The fate of the Iowa Senate's version of the education savings account bill is still undecided ... and opponents are continuing to speak out against it.

"I think we should be allocating funds to public school, public money needs to be going to public schools, that's the money that tax payers pay into," Brian Carter activist for Iowa Conference of the Methodist Church, said.

If Senate File 372 passes public funds will go to special needs students to help pay for private or homeschooling. Roughly 60,000 special needs kids would qualify for up to $5,000 in grant money.

A faith-based organization called the Family Leader backs the bill saying it gives parents more of a say in their child's education.

“In addition to parental involvement is the idea that competition spears innovation," Republican Senator Jerry Behn said.