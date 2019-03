Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -The Fight for Air Climb is coming up Sunday, April 7th. It's the American Lung Association's signature fundraising event where people climb the stairs of four downtown buildings.

This is the 16th year for the event in Iowa. Organizers expect 1,300 people will participate. The goal is to raise $350,000. It will go towards research, advocacy, and programs to help people with lung disease and cancer.

You can sign up on the Fight for Air Climb's website.