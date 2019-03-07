× Hy-Vee Providing Drinking Water to Bagley Residents

BAGLEY, Iowa — Hy-Vee is stepping up to help people in a small Iowa town who are without drinking water.

Residents in Bagley cannot drink the water from their tap because it contains high levels of the mineral manganese. Exposure can damage the nervous system.

Thursday, Hy-Vee is handing out free bottles of water at the town library. Each resident gets three one-gallon jugs and two packages of 24-pack bottled water.

Any extra will be taken to the Perry and Jefferson Hy-Vee stores for people who live in Bagley to pick up while supplies last.

“It’s just the right thing to do. We heard about the story of the water. Man, it’s a tough thing not having water. I can’t imagine not having water. Hy-Vee, it’s kind of something we’ve always done. It’s in our culture. We just step up and do the right things and try to take care of people,” said Matt Roy, Store Director of the Perry Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee says more than 200 people picked up water since 7:00 Thursday morning.

City leaders are in the planning process for a new treatment plant, but the facility is still years away from being built.