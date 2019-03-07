× Jason Carter Trial Delayed a Day Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa – Proceedings in the murder trial of Jason Carter in Council Bluffs are being delayed a day.

The third day of jury selection had been set to begin Thursday morning, but will be pushed to Friday “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The court did not elaborate on what those circumstances were.

Court records show that a motion was filed under seal Thursday asking for certain evidence to be found inadmissible.

Carter is standing trial for the 2015 murder of his mother, Shirley Carter. She was found shot to death in the kitchen of her Lacona home.

Carter was found civilly responsible for his mother’s death in 2017 after his father, Bill Carter, filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Criminal charges were filed after the civil case concluded due to evidence that was discovered during the trial.

The criminal trial was moved to Council Bluffs because of pre-trial publicity.