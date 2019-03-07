New Light Therapy is Like a Psychedelic Drug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new kind of light therapy made a test run in Iowa last week. The $22,000 light called the Lucia Light, is a form of guided meditation that some people compare to a psychedelic drug.

“How nervous, or excited you are, how tired you are, all of those things can change your experience,” Lucia Light Ambassador Waxela Sananda said.

The therapy begins in a dark, warm room, peaceful music plays, and the light show begins. Lights rapidly flashing around your eyes, and even though it is white light, you see lots of color.

“Sometimes one color at a time, sometimes many colors at a time. Waves of different patterns, or images or shapes, very hard to describe, because they were constantly changing too,” Psychotherapist and Lucia Light client Carrie Leaf said.

Leaf said the visuals and the happy feeling were almost like a drug.

“It also causes a release of serotonin and dopamine in the brain, which are feel good brain chemicals and it’s all natural because it’s light,” Sananda said.

People use Lucia Light therapy for many different reasons.

“Some people just want to have an exciting journey in the light and see the colors, so that’s one level. Some people want to go deep within themselves and use it for meditation and personal growth. Some want to develop their intuition and open up their pineal gland and be more psychically aware, some people want to be more creative,” Sananda said.

The hour-long session can produce all kinds of emotions.

“I felt that relaxation, I felt that decreased stress and anxiety, I felt that release,” Leaf said.

Sananda brought the light up from Florida, she said the light can be helpful for people struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder because of that burst of serotonin and dopamine. However, she will not be back with the light until this summer. She will be doing a tour around Iowa in July, you can find out more about it on her website LuciaLightFlorida.com