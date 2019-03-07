What We Learned from Part 2 of R. Kelly’s Interview

The second portion of Gayle King’s exclusive interview with singer R. Kelly aired on “CBS This Morning” Thursday and this time, some of the women in his life spoke out.

Kelly talked about his finances and his relationship with two young women whose families say are being controlled by singer.

Here’s some of what we learned from the second part of the interview:

Kelly has very little money left

The star is listed among the top selling artists for hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Ignition,” but he now says he’s running low on funds.

“So many people have been stealing my money,” he said.

According to Kelly, he went by himself for the first time to a Bank of America branch weeks ago, only to learn that he had only $350,000 and multiple people with access to his money.

“I was so tired of not knowing where my money was, where my publishing is,” Kelly said.

The singer said “a lot of it” is on him in terms of his finances, but he denied that his money had been drained by out-of-court settlements over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Rather, Kelly said, he learned from a bank teller how many people actually had access to his account.

He said he set up a new account and was told it would take six to seven business days to be active.

While Kelly was waiting for that to happen he was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — a class 2 felony — involving four alleged victims.

The new indictment accuses Kelly of sexual acts with three girls older than 13 but younger than 17. There is no age range listed for one of the alleged victims. The charges say Kelly used force or the threat of force.

Kelly has denied the charges, and his attorney, Steve Greenberg, has said his client is innocent.

His girlfriends are in love with him and they blame their parents for problems

Two women whose families have complained that Kelly is controlling them spoke to King about their relationship with the singer.

Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, said they live with Kelly, 52, and are his girlfriends.

King told her colleagues in the studio that Kelly’s team told CBS that the singer would not be in the room while the women were being interviewed. However, she said that when the interview started, Kelly was stationed around the corner where the women couldn’t see him.

“But at points… at points during the conversation he would cough very loudly… so they were aware that he was there,” King said.

Clary and Savage said there is nothing inappropriate going on and they have both an individual and joint relationship with him.

“We both have our individual relationships with him and we all are a family, all together,” Clary said. “We have our moments when we sit and watch movies all together, we go to amusement parks all together.”

But Clary bristled when King asked if they were in a three-way sexual relationship.

“First of all, I’m not here to talk about my personal life,” Clary said. “I would never share with no one what I do in or outside of the bedroom. And as a woman I’m sure you would not either.”

When King acknowledged that she would not, Clary said “Ok then, so, next question.”

Savage and Clary said they were both “absolutely” in love with Kelly and the pair said their families should not be concerned.

They slammed their parents, who they say have gone public with their concerns to make money.

Clary called her father “manipulative.”

In a portion of the interview that aired Wednesday, Kelly alleged the young women’s parents arranged for him to meet their daughters, sought money from him and threatened to ruin his career.

Michael Avenatti, who represents Alice and Angelo Clary, Azriel’s parents, responded in a tweeted statement Wednesday.

“We have never received a penny from R. Kelly. We have never asked R. Kelly for money,” the statement said. “And we never ‘sold’ our daughter to him or anyone else. R. Kelly is a desperate liar and serial abuser of young girls who should die in prison. All of the victims and parents cannot be lying.”

Attorney Gerald Griggs, who represents the Savage family, provided physical copies of receipts for flights and expenses to show the family never received money from Kelly.

“At no point have the Savages requested any money from Mr. Robert Sylvester Kelly, they have never received any money from Mr. Robert Sylvester Kelly, they don’t want any money from Robert Sylvester Kelly,” Griggs said.

Kelly was not trying to mentor his girlfriends in music

In January, Lifetime aired “Surviving R. Kelly,” a docuseries chronicling decades of allegations of sexual misconduct, manipulation and control by Kelly with girls and young women — allegations the singer has consistently denied.

Several of the people featured in the docuseries alleged that Kelly used promises of aiding women in their music career to lure them.

Kelly denied to King that he was trying to serve as a mentor for Savage, saying her mother wanted him to produce her daughter, but he quickly determined she wasn’t talented.

“I said, well let [Joycelyn] sing,” Kelly said. “She sang and she couldn’t sing.”

Kelly said he wasn’t with Savage because of her talent.

“When I saw her on stage, nothing about her told me she sings,” he said. “It’s cause she was beautiful.”

He has ‘zero’ relationship with his children

The singer has three children with former wife Andrea Kelly.

On Wednesday, he was taken into custody over failure to pay child support and was jailed, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago.

Kelly owes $161,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the interview with King which aired on Thursday, Kelly wept and yelled that he was unable to pay child support, partly due to his ex-wife’s allegations in “Surviving R. Kelly” that he abused her.

“How can I pay child support, how, if my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can’t work?” Kelly asked as tears streamed down his face. “How can I work, how can I get paid, how can I take care of my kids? How?”

“Use your common sense!”

Kelly said he proposed to his former wife by flying in on a helicopter with “a damn puppy.”

He said he told her that he makes mistakes and wasn’t perfect before they got married.

They were married for 13 years, he said, and had three beautiful children.

“Not once have I ever had a domestic violence call at the house and all this that and the other,” Kelly said. “It never happened.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, Andrea Kelly was granted an order of protection in September 2005 after she alleged that her then-husband slapped her.

The couple reconciled and the order was rescinded a few weeks later.

They divorced in 2009.

Kelly told King during their interview that his ex was not telling the truth when she alleged abuse in the docuseries.

“I’m not disrespecting her by saying she’s not telling the truth,” Kelly said. “I’m just being honest.”

Kelly became distraught when he talked about his children and said he’s in love with them.

“My kids is listening to all this nonsense and I ain’t been able to spend no time with them,” he cried. “This is real.”

In January, his eldest daughter, Joann Kelly, who goes by the name Buku Abi, posted on Instagram: “I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”