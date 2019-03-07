Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Iowa Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM. The Des Moines metro area and southwest Iowa is in the advisory as the light to moderate snow will impact travel at times.

This weak disturbance will bring some like snow across parts of Central and especially southwest Iowa during the day time hours. There will be a sharp cut off of snow to the northeast due to dry air and a high pressure ridge over Wisconsin. Southwest Iowa has the highest potential of seeing measurable snow of 3″, through Des Moines, 1 to 3″ possible, and lesser amounts north and east.

Friday will be dry and cloudy with quiet weather and temperatures higher in the mid-30s. Another storm system moves in this weekend with more precipitation and warmer temperatures. We’ll reach the low 40s on Saturday. We may start the day with some light snow and freezing rain, but it will quickly change to all rain for the remainder of the day. As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, we’ll see a switch back to some snow early on Sunday morning. Sunday will be windy with temperatures in the upper 30s.