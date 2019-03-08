× 1 Killed When Semi Hits Overpass Supports and Catches Fire in Ames

AMES, Iowa – One person is dead after a semi crashed into the supports of an interstate overpass and caught fire in Ames Friday.

Sgt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30. A semi-truck was passing under the I-35 overpass when it struck the concrete supports and burst into flames.

Officials confirm the driver died in the crash. The name of the driver is not being released until family has been notified.

Eastbound Highway 30 between Dayton Avenue and Exit 151 was blocked off for a few hours as crews worked to clean up the scene. The road re-opened just before 6:30 a.m.

Officials don’t believe there was any structural damage done to the overpass supports.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Ames Fire Department all responded to the scene.