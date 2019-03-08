× Des Moines Police Arrest Suspect in Council Bluffs Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — A western Iowa man accused of murder is now in custody thanks to the help of Des Moines police.

Police say Council Bluffs investigators reached out Thursday night to say a man wanted for a recent homicide may be in the area.

A state agent spotted the suspect’s car Friday morning. Police say the driver knew he was being followed, and two people in the car got out and ran. One suspect was captured right away. The other was tracked down about an hour later with the help of witnesses in the neighborhood.

“We had neighbors say that they had seen this person running through their yard. We were able to follow tracks in the snow and eventually it led us to this house behind us where we found him hiding near a deck, and he was taken into custody without issue,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Haner of Harlan was taken into custody. The identity of the other man apprehended has not been released.

Haner, 21-year-old Liam Stec and a 16-year-old are all suspected of killing Adam Angeroth of Council Bluffs on Jan. 24.