Historic Niland’s Cafe Reopens Near Colo

COLO, Iowa -- The historic Niland’s Cafe Restaurant has reopened with new management. The restaurant closed in December after the prior manager stepped down.

The restaurant is now owned by the City of Colo. The Niland family donated it to the city with the stipulation that it be operated as a restaurant.

The previous manager, Sandra Humann-Kelly, had operated the eatery for a number of years and developed a solid reputation for the cafe. It is popular with locals and car groups traveling the Lincoln Highway, or the north-south Jefferson Highway, which runs along Highway 65 in Iowa.

Charity Starbuck has assumed the role of manager. She is a graduate of the DMACC Culinary program and has worked at Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ near Boone and also at DMACC’s Boone campus food service.

“Didn’t know anything about until I was approached about the opportunity. Then we looked it up online and saw like all the history about it. We were interested,” said Starbuck. "I love the experience of getting to serve people food. That’s what makes me happy, is making people food that they love.”

