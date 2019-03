Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Oskaloosa and Grand View Christian took home state basketball championships on Friday.

The Thunder topped Alburnett, 43-24, to claim their third-straight state title. Six GVC seniors finish their careers on top.

In the 3A championship, Oskaloosa edged Norwalk, 48-44, in the third meeting between the two teams this season. Cole Henry led the Indians with 19 points. Bowen Born dropped 26 in a losing effort.

North Linn (2A) and Cedar Falls (4A) were the other state title winners.