Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- Drake and Northern Iowa square off Saturday in the semi-final round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The winner earns a spot in the MVC championship game and a chance to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Channel 13's Justin Surrency has compiled a list of unique stats that point to reasons why either team could win it all and go to the NCAA tournament.

#2 seed Drake and #6 seed UNI tip off at 5:05 p.m. Saturday.