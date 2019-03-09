× Bremer County Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Highway 93

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a Bremer County man was not wearing his seat belt when he was killed in a rollover crash near Sumner.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, 76-year-old Eugene Lampe of Frederika was killed when he lost control of his SUV while traveling westbound on Highway 93 at Usher Avenue.

Police say his vehicle swerved off the road and into a ditch where it rolled several times ejecting Lampe from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol says he was the only one in vehicle at the time.