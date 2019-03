Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State lost on senior day to #8 Texas Tech 80-73. Lindell Wigginton and Marial Shayok each scored 17 for the Cyclones in the loss.

The Cyclones have lost 5 of their last 6 games and will face Baylor on Thursday in the Big 12 tournament.