MidAmerican Energy Warns of a Surge in Utility Scam Calls

DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy Company says its customers have reported a surge in phone calls from imposters posing as MidAmerican Energy employees and demanding immediate payment for utility bills.

The imposters will claim the customer’s utility bills are past due, and they will threaten to shut off power unless the customer pays immediately by phone with a debit card.

Imposters are making themselves appear legitimate because they are manipulating caller ID to display the MidAmerican Energy name and phone number.

MidAmerican Energy says it does not ever call customers demanding immediate payment by phone.

“We provide several notifications to customers who are behind on payments,” Mike Gehringer, vice president of customer operations, said. “Utility disconnection is a last resort, not a first step in the process. Protecting customers from scams is a top priority for us.”

MidAmerican Energy recommends never giving out personal or financial information over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call.

Here is more information from MidAmerican Energy on how customers can avoid scams: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/beware-of-scams.aspx