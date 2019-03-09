× Police Investigating Homicide of Des Moines Man Found Dead in a Parking Lot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot early Saturday morning.

Around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 11th Street to investigate a report of a person down in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Darryn Boles Brooks dead. Police are investigating Brooks’ death as a homicide.

According to police, evidence at the scene indicates Brooks may have been shot.

Des Moines police detectives are interviewing witnesses and following investigative leads.

This is the third homicide in Des Moines of 2019.