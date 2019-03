Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wyatt Lohaus scored a layup with 2 seconds left to give UNI a 60-58 win over Drake in the MVC semifinals. The Panthers are on to the championship to face 5-seed Bradley.

Lohaus led UNI with 27 points. Anthony Murphy led Drake with 16.

Drake played without all-MVC forward Nick McGlynn who suffered a knee sprain on Friday.