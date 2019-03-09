USDA Takes More Steps to Stop Hog Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. is adding more steps to prevent African swine fever (ASF) from entering the country.

The Department of Agriculture announced they intend to protect the hog industry by enhancing multi-agency efforts by working with customs to increase beagle teams, adding screening measures, increasing inspections, boosting producer awareness, developing better testing procedures in feeds, and working more with Canada and Mexico.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the effects of ASF would be devastating, “I appreciate USDA’s efforts to take preventative measures and for its continued collaboration with our Department and the industry to stop an outbreak from coming ashore.”

African swine fever is highly contagious and deadly to pigs, but does not affect people, nor is it a food safety issue.