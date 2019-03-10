Emerge Iowa Honors Difference-Making Democratic Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Democratic organization is honoring Iowa women who have made a difference in the party.

Emerge Iowa and Dawn’s List teamed up to recognize a number of women at the 10th Annual Women’s Appreciation Day Reception. The list of honorees included some familiar names such former Lt. Gov. Jo Ann Zimmerman who served under former Gov. Terry Branstad from 1987 to 1991, as well as activist and former Secretary of State candidate Deidre DeJear.

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer was a keynote speaker at the event.

Organizers say they want to encourage more women to break barriers and run for public office.

“It's very important to us to honor women who are making advancements in this space. So many times, women need to be encouraged more so than men to run for office. And also just with the advancements that have been and for those who want to come after these great women, it's important that they see others like themselves,” said June Owens, interim executive director for Emerge Iowa.