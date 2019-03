× I-35 Southbound Lanes Reopen Near Ankeny

IOWA — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 from 1st Street at Ankeny to 142nd Avenue that were closed Sunday afternoon have since reopened.

The Iowa DOT says crews were repairing pot holes when they noticed flooding in the median. There were also reports that road conditions caused several accidents earlier in the day Sunday.

This caused crews to close the southbound lanes to make “emergency repairs.”

These lanes have since reopened.