× Insiders March 10, 2019: Presidential Candidate Jay Inslee Talks Climate Change, Andrea Phillips and Pat Rynard Discuss Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa — It seems like it is a requirement that if you want to be president, you need to have written a book. That gave Andrea Phillips an idea.

Phillips is the first vice chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. She has organized a book club to read books by each Democratic presidential candidate. She says the book club already has over 400 members. Phillips is joined by Pat Rynard, founder of iowastartingline.com. They discuss the crowded presidential race in Iowa.

Jay Inslee has been a Washington state legislator, a congressman, governor, chair of the Democratic Governors Association, author and Democratic presidential candidate. He has made climate change his main campaign issue. Dave Price asked him how that will make him stand out when his Democratic competitors talk about that issue, too.

During U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent visit to Iowa, a farmer asked him if he could say if the trade war with China will end soon.

U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad also returned to Iowa to talk trade. Here is how he views whether the trade war that has dragged on since last July can lead to a better trade situation for the U.S.

Branstad was asked if the trade war will affect President Donald Trump's campaign in 2020.

Phillips and Rynard answer questions for the Quick Six.