One Person Seriously Injured, Another in Jail After Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is in jail following a serious crash that left one person injured.

Eber Ceniceros, 21, is charged with serious injury by reckless driving, serious injury by OWI, first offense OWI and driving on a suspended license.

Police say Ceniceros was driving eastbound on the 300 block of SW Kenyon Avenue in Des Moines around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when he left the roadway and rolled the vehicle. His passenger, an 18-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. He is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Ceniceros was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.