× Sleepy Hollow Opens for an Additional Weekend Despite Rainy Forecast

DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone else might be sick of the snow, but Sleepy Hollow can’t get enough of it. The sledding and tubing park in Des Moines is staying open until next weekend.

“Last year, we barely, I don’t even think we made the first of March. All the snow was just gone, we couldn’t, there was nothing we could do. We didn’t have any natural snowfall,” Sleepy Hollow Winter Operations Manager Sam Lorton said.

But this year, with the record-breaking amount of snow, Sleepy Hollow only had to make snow at the beginning of the season.

Even though meteorologists at WHO forecast lots of rain this week, Sleepy Hollow said they only need about two feet of snow to operate, and they have several eight to 10-foot snow piles they can use to replenish the hills.

“When we make snow or we get a lot of snow, we push them into piles because a pile will last longer than if it’s just spread over the ground. So you can take three, four, five, six inches and turn it into a very substantial pile and if we get a lot of rain … that pile will still be there. If we need it we can get into it,” Lorton said.

Sleepy Hollow is open Sunday March 10 from noon to 7 p.m. It will be open next weekend on March 16 and 17 from noon to 6 p.m. before they close for the season.