Ames Teen Donates $10,000 to Blank Children’s Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Blank Children's Hospital got a big donation Monday, thanks to a 13-year-old girl.

Grace McCunn was named one of U.S. Cellular’s 16 Under 16 "The Future of Good" recipients.

Grace's vision started when she was just 10 years old. She has held toy drives and hot chocolate and lemonade stands for the hospital. In 2017, she started her first "Amazing Grace Lemonade Race" to benefit the hospital. Grace has raised over $40,000 for the hospital, and that number got a lot bigger Monday. U.S. Cellular presented Grace with a $10,000 check for the hospital.

Grace knows what that money can do because she was a patient at Blank when she was younger.

“Blank's always been with me and so when I was here I just saw the impact that it has ... Staying in a hospital isn't the greatest feeling, so just by making it better, or at least make it a little better, I think that's what I'm wanting to do because I want those people to have a better stay,” said Grace.

Grace is getting recognized for her work all over the country. A short documentary about her mission was screened at the Omaha Film Festival last week.