Bill to Make Abortion a Violation of Iowa's Constitution Survives at Statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill that would alter Iowa’s constitution, and make abortion a violation of it, survived Friday’s funnel deadline at the Statehouse.

The bill states the constitution does not secure or protect a right to abortion or require funding for it.

Those who support the amendment say they introduced it out of necessity following the Iowa Supreme Court’s ban on a 72-hour waiting period last year and a district judge striking down the “fetal heartbeat” law that would ban the procedure after six weeks.

Opponents say the amendment would ensure that abortion rights would not be protected, and this would open the door for other laws banning or severely restricting it.