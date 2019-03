× Cyclones Scrap with Lady Bears, Baylor Runs Away Late

In the Big 12 Tournament from Oklahoma City, the 2-seeded Iowa State Cyclones tied the 1-seeded Baylor Late late in the 3rd quarter, and were down 4 in the 4th before the top ranked team in the country ran away late. Baylor wins the tourney title, 67-49.

Alexa Middleton led Iowa State with 18 points. Bridget Carleton was held to 13.

Iowa State’s next game will come from the NCAA Tournament.