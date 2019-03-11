Farmer Helps a UnityPoint Ambulance Stuck on Rural Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa -- Weekend showers caused muddy roads throughout the metro. In rural Clarke County, some roads are so muddy you can't drive on them.

It was so bad in one spot, an ambulance got stuck and a farmer stepped in to help.

“There wasn't any thinking about no I am not going to do that. Yes you go do that," Randy Barnard said.

Barnard jumped into action and used his tractor to help pull a UnityPoint ambulance up a steep, muddy, rural Clarke County road.

“If I can’t help my neighbors I'd just as well live in New York City. That's what we live by. I help my neighbors, I help my neighbors work their cattle and they help me,” Barnard said. “I don't care whether it’s from West Des Moines or Osceola, they needed help and so that's what you do, you help".

West Des Moines EMS says one patient was inside and it was a non-emergency transport to Des Moines.

Roughly 9,000 people live in Clarke County and officials say nearly 100 of them in a rural area.

There are more than 500 miles of rural roads, and county crews are working to spread gravel on some of the worst parts, but there is still a lot more ground to cover.

“It’s an ongoing process and we can’t get to everywhere and the quarries are closed on the weekends so we can’t haul rock," Christian Boehmer, assistant engineer said.

The county says it spends about $1 million a year to treat roads with gravel.

“This is day one. We should be completed with this in the next day or two," Boehmer said.

Clarke County says if you can’t drive on your road, call the Clarke County Engineer and they should be able to fix the problem.