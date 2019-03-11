× Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke Headed to Iowa this Weekend

EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be in Cedar Falls this Saturday to campaign for Eric Giddens, the Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 30.

O’Rourke made an announcement through Giddens’ Twitter to remind University of Northern Iowa students that Wednesday is the last day to early vote on campus for the special election.

Voting on @northerniowa’s campus is Tuesday and Wednesday at Maucker Union from 10am – 7pm. We need your help to keep this seat blue and get Iowa back on track. Our campaign and @BetoORourke look forward to getting out the #PantherVote and seeing you on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/I9M2NtY42c — Eric Giddens (@EricGiddens4IA) March 12, 2019

“Supporting [Giddens] for state Senate is the way that we get Iowa — and by extension, this country — back on the right track,” O’Rourke said while wearing a Northern Iowa hat in the video. “UNI, we’re counting on you, and we look forward to seeing you soon.”

O’Rourke has not officially announced he is running for president. Speculation grew that he would run for president after he was narrowly defeated by Sen. Ted Cruz during the 2018 midterm elections.

In February, Giddens was selected by Black Hawk County Democrats to be their candidate for Iowa Senate District 30. He is a former Cedar Falls School Board member and UNI program manager.

He will run against Republican Walt Rogers to fill the seat left vacant by Jeff Danielson.