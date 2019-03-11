× Police Identify 18-Year-Old Des Moines Man Hospitalized From Sunday Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was injured in a crash Sunday remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say 18-year-old Alexis Cano of Des Moines was ejected from the vehicle in a crash that happened at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 21-year-old Eber Ceniceros was driving eastbound on the 300 block of SW Kenyon Avenue in Des Moines when he left the roadway and rolled the vehicle.

Ceniceros is charged with serious injury by reckless driving, serious injury by OWI, first offense OWI and driving on a suspended license.

Ceniceros was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while Cano was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.