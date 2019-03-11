× Proposed Legislation Would Take Place of Struck Down ‘Ag Gag’ Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state is appealing a ruling that threw out Iowa’s “ag gag” law — which made it illegal to go undercover at an animal facility to record animal abuse.

The Iowa legislature is already moving forward with a successor to that law.

House File 649 and Senate File 519 would make it a criminal offense for anyone to gain access to an agricultural facility by deceptive means with the intention of causing physical or economic harm to any part of the operation.

It would impose a penalty of up to one year in jail.

The bill has the support of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, Iowa Corn Growers Association, and the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Opponents say legal action on the state’s appeal of the old “ag gag” law have already cost taxpayers more than $200,000.