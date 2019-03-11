× Valley West Mall Plans to Undergo Changes, Starting With New Name

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley West Mall plans to undergo changes, starting with its name.

It will be called “Valley West Commons.” General Manager Paul Stender says it will become a place to live, work and play.

In a statement, Stender says discussions are underway to bring new entertainment, food, retail, office, and residential space as part of the proposed redevelopment.

“The retail industry as a whole is going through an unprecedented change on a local and national level. Valley West Mall has not been immune from these changes. While the current environment is challenging, Valley West has a great location within the metro area and is looking to become Valley West Commons, a live, work and play district. Many discussions have taken place with entertainment, food, retail, office and residential businesses which are very interested in being a part of the redevelopment. So while today’s environment is difficult the future for Valley West Commons is exciting,” said Stender in a statement.

Renderings show a movie theater and a green space with a pond.

The mall has some empty store fronts. That includes the anchor space after Younkers shut down last year. Charlotte Russe will close soon after the retailer recently announced it is closing all its store.