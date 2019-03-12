× 1 Dead in Crash Involving School Bus Near Fort Dodge; No Students Aboard

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – One person died Tuesday morning in a crash involving a school bus near Fort Dodge.

Sgt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 a.m. on Highway 7 between Harvest and Franklin Ave. That’s about two and a half miles west of Fort Dodge.

He confirmed the crash between the bus and another vehicle resulted in one fatality. The driver of one vehicle as pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

Officials were not able to immediately confirm which school district the bus belonged to but did say there were no students on board when the crash happened.

We’ll make updates to this story as officials release more information.