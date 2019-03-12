× 2 in Custody After Des Moines Bank Robbery, Short Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police took two people into custody Tuesday morning at the end of a chase following a reported bank robbery.

The robbery happened at a bank located at 1347 E Euclid around 9:30 a.m.

Police were involved in a pursuit of the suspects, that ended in the 2200 block of E. University about ten minutes later.

No other details have been released yet by police.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.