Des Moines City Council Approves Lowering Property Tax Rates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week Des Moines residents voted to raise the sales tax. On Monday night, the Des Moines City Council kept its promise to lower taxes in return.

The Des Moines City Council voted Monday to slash property tax rates to offset the new revenue expected by the higher sales tax. Rates were dropped by 60 cents per $1,000 of a building’s assessed value. Des Moines residents will now pay $16 and 64 cents per $1,000 of value on homes.

The new sales tax doesn’t go into effect until July 1, but city leaders decided residents shouldn’t have to wait until then to approve the property tax cut.

Ankeny residents are getting a property tax break, too, and without raising the sales tax. The Ankeny City Council approved a 40-cent decrease in property taxes Monday night. Residents there pay just $10.35 per $1,000 of assessed value on a home.