× Extortion Charge Against Former Jefferson City Councilman Dropped

JEFFERSON, Iowa — A former Jefferson city councilman charged with felony extortion is off the hook.

On Tuesday, a judge granted the Greene County Attorney’s motion to dismiss the charge against Larry Teeples, saying that doing so would “be in the interest of justice.”

Teeples was arrested in January after allegedly stopping by the Jefferson Police Department to speak with Chief Mark Clouse. Court documents say Teeples immediately raised his voice and started using profanity, expressing concern over a traffic stop that involved his daughter. He threatened to no longer support the police department as a councilman unless his family members were left alone.

Teeples resigned from the council last week.