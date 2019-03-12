Flood Watch Has Beaverdale Residents on High Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVERDALE, Iowa -- The flood watch has homes on 47th Street and Holcomb Avenue on high alert.

Folks say that corner regularly floods when it rains, and melting snow could create problems.

The city promised to put a sump pump on the corner during a flash flood watch.

The city says this rainfall won’t impact the street, but residents are prepared for the worst.

"I don’t have many things down there that would hurt in my basement right now. After just going through it, it's usually the emotional part of losing things that are down in the basement," resident Connie Lynn said.

Beaverdale was one of the neighborhoods that flooded last summer.