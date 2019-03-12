× Gov. Reynolds Unveils New Application for Felons to Restore Voting Rights

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new application for felons to restore their voting rights.

The governor says the new, one-page form is simplified and easier to understand than the previous three-page application. It removes the requirement to submit a criminal background check and the related $15 fee.

The governor also wants to approve or deny applications within one month from when they are received and for these new applications to be handed out when Iowans leave prison or when they complete probation or parole.

The governor still wants a constitutional amendment to permanently restore voting rights for felons, so a governor doesn’t have to decide on each case one at a time.

“Iowans believe in second chances and we should help those individuals who want to re-enter society by restoring their voting rights, offering in-demand training, or encouraging additional education,” said Reynolds. “But we also must remember the victims and their families. Their voices continue to be heard as we balance felon rights with forgiveness and another chance at life.”

The new application can be viewed online here.