‘Heroes of the Heartland’ to be Honored by American Red Cross

DES MOINES, Iowa — The American Red Cross will honor four Iowans later this month as Heroes of the Heartland.

Among those being honored is a fisherman who saved 10 people on Lake Red Rock last year.

Nate Thayer of Martensdale was fishing on June 15th when he spotted a group of people struggling in the water. Nate began pulling people out of the water, including an eight-year-old girl whose life he saved after performing CPR on her.

Another of this year’s heroes is a man well known to central Iowa veterans’ groups.

Patrick Palmersheim is being recognized for his lifetime of dedication to Iowa veterans.

The former Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs has stayed busy in retirement. He leads the “Wreaths Across America” drive that decorates graves at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery every Christmas.

Palmersheim is also credited with leading the drive to build the cemetery.

All of the 2019 Heroes of the Heartland will be honored at a March 26th breakfast at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

