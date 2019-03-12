Homebound Colfax Woman Receives Donated Gravel to Help Access Services, House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX, Iowa -- To Glinda Gascon, there is nothing like her home.

"I love this place, you know, I can sit here in the summer and spring and watch the deer come out of the build over there,” Gascon said.

On top of a hill on the edge of Colfax, she loves her view.

"I had a family of raccoons and I’ve seen a family of skunks go down the line. [I] told them to keep going,” Gascon said.

That's why UnityPoint Health worked with Gascon to make sure she could still live at home and still get the care she needs.

"She's homebound so having services come to her is really important,” UnityPoint Health Medical Social Worker, Sarah Payne said. “So having the nurse, the meals, and the transportation to be able to come to her is really important.”

But there was one problem. Her muddy mess of a driveway, with feet deep ruts, is stopping a lot of those services from being able to get in and out of Gascon’s house. So Payne decided it was time for a change.

"You don't really ask for gravel donations that often, so that was a first for me,” Payne said.

After calling places left and right, Saylorcreek Sand Company in Des Moines stepped up donating 20 tons of limestone rock to repair the once gravel driveway.

"We're just a small family-run operation and we like to give back to our community and do what we can to help people in need,” Joel Godwin, President of Saylorcreek Sand Company said.

The generosity didn't stop there. Halbrook Excavating picked up the rock and delivered it, free of charge.

"When you put yourself in the family's shoes, you know, we would want our loved ones to be able to get their care that they need every day,” said Tricia Halbrook, contract manager for Halbrook Excavating. “So this is the least we could do to make sure she got the care she needs."

It is a small victory for UnityPoint's home care team, who now can hopefully get to Gascon's home and leave without worry.

"How are the ambulances going to get here? How are fire trucks going to get here if they can't get in her driveway?” Payne asked. “Safety is a big concern for us, so having this gravel really helps her continue to be safe in her home.”

The news to Gascon was life saving.

"She called me and told me she got 20 tons of rock,” Gascon said. “I mean I was crying, oh my God. I've wanted that for so long, and when you don't have money to put out, it's hard."

Gascon’s neighbor is helping level out the rock but is still searching for someone with a skid loader to help really get the driveway back in usable shape.