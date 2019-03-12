Local Reaction to the Alleged College Cheating Scheme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A federal indictment has accused two famous actors and more than a dozen others of carrying out a national conspiracy to get students into prestigious colleges.

In some cases, parents allegedly paid for third-parties to take ACT and SAT exams for their children.

"It irritates me that people think they can get away with getting out of it. You have to put in the work and the effort that other people are putting in," Waukee student Karissa Steinke said.

Instead of cheating the system, students say parents could have spent money on tutoring for their kids.

According to the Iowa ACT, the state ACT average is a 26 out of a perfect 36.

An ACT tutor we spoke to says there is a lot of pressure to get a high score.

“Constant pressure for the students, and then parents feel that pressure trying to make sure that they are willing to get the proper prep work in so their students can go to where they want to go," said Mike Topalian of Huntington Learning Center.

The next ACT test in Des Moines in scheduled for April.