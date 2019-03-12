× Major Water Main Break in Ames Causing Flooding Problems

AMES, Iowa – Emergency crews are on the scene of a major water main break in Ames that is threatening to flood an apartment building.

The water main break was discovered shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the area of South 3rd and South Duff.

Ames Police say the water is rising quickly and they are notifying residents of an apartment building at 219 SE 5th about the possibility the water may reach the first floor.

The Ames Water Treatment Plant says they think they have the water main break isolated to somewhere on South 3rd. There’s no estimate when repairs to the water main will be made.

Customers may notice rusty water because of the water main break, but the water is still safe to drink.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way and will report more information as it becomes available.