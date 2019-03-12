Marshall County Conservation Waiting For Sap to Flow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- In 2017 the Marshall County Conservation Board launched maple syrup production.

Last year they put in 150 taps and yielded over 2,200 gallons of sap. That boiled down to 35 gallons of sweet syrup. Marshall County purchased an evaporator to help make the sweet nectar.

“Maple syrup is just sugar, there’s nothing else included in it,” said County Naturalist Emily Herring. “You cook off all the water so all that’s left is mostly the sugar and then that’s how you have your maple syrup.”

So far, the sap is not really running due to the late spring. Weather conditions such as temperature and cloudy or sunny days can impact making the sap flow.

“We usually come up every morning to see if this produced any sap the day before,” said Jeremiah Manken of Marshall County Conservation. “We keep track of the weather highs and lows.”

“We’re not too terribly behind. We’ve got is a good amount of snow on the ground,” said Herring. “We’re not sure how that will affect the syrup levels.”

The county will celebrate its syrup production on March 30 with “Trees to Table” pancake breakfast at the Grimes Farm Conservation Center. For more information on this event click here.