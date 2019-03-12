× Police: Speeding Motorcyclist was Likely Impaired When He Crashed Into Jeep

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night on Des Moines’ south side is suspected of being impaired at the time of the accident.

Emergency responders were called to South Union and McKinley around 8:45 p.m. on a crash between a motorcycle and a Jeep.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the motorcycle was speeding eastbound on McKinkley, without a headlight on, when it collided with a westbound Jeep that was turning south onto South Union. Police say the driver of the Jeep didn’t see the oncoming motorcycle until they were almost through the turn because of the bike’s excessive speed and lack of headlight.

The motorcyclist is in serious condition, but he is expected to live. He was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was impaired and charges are pending following toxicology tests.