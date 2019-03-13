2 Men Rescued After Kayaks Capsized On Walnut Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa-- Two men in their twenties were rescued from the water Wednesday after their kayaks capsized on Walnut Creek.

Arriving officers found one man on dry ground.

The other man was stranded in the water, clinging to a tree for safety.

The Urbandale Fire Department says swift water caused the men to lose control.

"We had a lot of ice come down and move through the area as we preformed this rescue that was dangerous, probably best to stay out of the water at this time," Urbandale Fire Department Lieutenant Lance Routson said.

Urbandale Fire says the men weren't hurt, just a little embarrassed.