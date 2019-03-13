Flood Watches snd Warnings, Wind Advisory

2 Men Rescued After Kayaks Capsized On Walnut Creek

Posted 9:25 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28PM, March 13, 2019

URBANDALE, Iowa-- Two men in their twenties were rescued from the water Wednesday after their kayaks capsized on Walnut Creek.

Arriving officers found one man on dry ground.

The other man was stranded in the water, clinging to a tree for safety.

The Urbandale Fire Department says swift water caused the men to lose control.

"We had a lot of ice come down and move through the area as we preformed this rescue that was dangerous, probably best to stay out of the water at this time," Urbandale Fire Department Lieutenant Lance Routson said.

Urbandale Fire says the men weren't hurt, just a little embarrassed.

