City Says Flooding Will Close Fleur Drive, George Flagg Parkway

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public Works Department is planning for flood-related road closures later this week and one of the roads affected is one of the city’s busiest.

Public Works Director Jonathan Gano says there will be closures on Fleur Drive and George Flagg Parkway.

Based on the current forecast for the Raccoon River at Fleur Drive, the city plans to start Phase 1 of the closure early Thursday morning. That is from SE 30th to Park Avenue. Phase 2 of the closure, SE 30th to Fleur Drive, is planned for Thursday afternoon.

The city will also close Fleur Drive because of flooding. They plan to block off the road Friday morning and are hoping to wait until after the morning rush hour.

If the current forecast holds, Fleur Drive would not re-open until Tuesday morning.

Minor flooding of the Raccoon River at Fleur Drive occurs at 12 feet and moderate flooding is seen at 16 feet. The forecast crest for the river is 17.6 feet and that is expected to happen Sunday afternoon.