The Cyclones wobble into Kansas City having lost six of eight. The Cyclones say they're ready for the Big 12 Tournament.

We have several stories for you:

-All Big 12 Forward Marial Shayok says his injured pinky toe is healing well.

-Enigmatic Sophomore Cam Lard says Baylor will get his best effort.

-Early-arriving Cyclone fans say they always make more noise than the other teams in town.